Trump: Say No on Greenland and 'We Will Remember'

President speaks at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Posted Jan 21, 2026 9:12 AM CST
Trump Says He Won't Try to Take Greenland by Force
President Trump addresses the audience during the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026.   (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Trump has finally taken the idea of using military force in Greenland off the table. In his remarks to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Politico and the New York Times report Trump said, "We probably won't get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force, where we would be, frankly, unstoppable, but I won't do that. That's probably the biggest statement I made, because people thought I would use force, but I don't have to use force. I don't want to use force. I won't use force. All the United States is asking for is a place called Greenland." More standout lines from his more than hour-long Davos speech:

  • He opened by saying, "It's great to be back in beautiful Davos" alongside "so many business leaders, so many friends, a few enemies and all of the distinguished guests."

  • "I have tremendous respect for both the people of Greenland and the people of Denmark. But every NATO ally has an obligation to be able to defend their own territory. And the fact is, no nation or a group of nations is in any position to be able to secure Greenland other than the United States."
  • Per the Times, Trump made the case that when Germany invaded Denmark in World War II, the US had to send forces to defend Greenland but then chose to give it back to Denmark. He framed America as "stupid" for doing so and Denmark "ungrateful." He quipped that "you'd all be speaking German and little Japanese" if not for America's war efforts.
  • The Times adds it's not quite right to say the US gave Greenland back: "Denmark signed a deal in 1941 for the United States to defend Greenland, a Danish territory, but never to take it over."
  • Trump said the US is seeking "immediate negotiations" to discuss the acquisition of Greenland.

  • The Times reports there were "some gasps in the audience" after Trump set his sights on Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, saying, "Canada lives because of the United States. Remember that, Mark, the next time you make your statements," an apparent reference to Carney's Tuesday speech.
  • Trump then described Greenland as a "cold and poorly located [place] that can play a vital role in world peace and world protection. It's a very small ask."
  • "You can say yes and we will be very appreciative, or you can say no and we will remember," he said to European leaders of his acquisition request, per the Guardian.

