Trump: Say No on Greenland and 'We Will Remember'

President Trump has finally taken the idea of using military force in Greenland off the table. In his remarks to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Politico and the New York Times report Trump said, "We probably won't get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force, where we would be, frankly, unstoppable, but I won't do that. That's probably the biggest statement I made, because people thought I would use force, but I don't have to use force. I don't want to use force. I won't use force. All the United States is asking for is a place called Greenland." More standout lines from his more than hour-long Davos speech:
- He opened by saying, "It's great to be back in beautiful Davos" alongside "so many business leaders, so many friends, a few enemies and all of the distinguished guests."