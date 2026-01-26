US  | 
plane crash

Private Jet Carrying 8 Crashes in Storm

Bangor International Airport in Maine closed as rescue crews work crash scene
Posted Jan 26, 2026 5:34 AM CST
Private Jet Carrying 8 Crashes in Storm
This image taken from video provided by WABI television, emergency services work the scene of a Bombardier Challenger 600 crash at the Bangor Airport in Maine, late Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026.   (WABI via AP)

A business jet trying to depart Bangor, Maine, crashed during takeoff Sunday night with eight people on board, federal officials said. The Bombardier Challenger 650 said to be carrying five passengers and three crew members went down at Bangor International Airport around 7:45pm, CNN reports. Local officials said first responders were "actively working the site" but they did not immediately disclose the condition of those aboard. The airport shut down for the night.

The crash occurred as much of the country is in the grips of a winter storm. The local area had received "steady snowfall" on Sunday, per the AP. Air traffic recordings captured by LiveATC.net reveal the jet was cleared for departure on Runway 33 following chatter about low visibility. A controller is later heard ordering a halt to all traffic before another controller says, "We have a passenger aircraft upside down." The city of Bangor and the airport said additional information would be made available once first responders finish their work.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X