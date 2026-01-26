Private Jet Carrying 8 Crashes in Storm

A business jet trying to depart Bangor, Maine, crashed during takeoff Sunday night with eight people on board, federal officials said. The Bombardier Challenger 650 said to be carrying five passengers and three crew members went down at Bangor International Airport around 7:45pm, CNN reports. Local officials said first responders were "actively working the site" but they did not immediately disclose the condition of those aboard. The airport shut down for the night.

The crash occurred as much of the country is in the grips of a winter storm. The local area had received "steady snowfall" on Sunday, per the AP. Air traffic recordings captured by LiveATC.net reveal the jet was cleared for departure on Runway 33 following chatter about low visibility. A controller is later heard ordering a halt to all traffic before another controller says, "We have a passenger aircraft upside down." The city of Bangor and the airport said additional information would be made available once first responders finish their work.