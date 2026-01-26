Pediatricians Break With CDC on Vaccine Schedule

America's pediatricians just told the federal government "thanks, but no thanks" on the new childhood vaccine playbook. The American Academy of Pediatrics on Monday reaffirmed its own schedule recommending shots against 18 diseases for kids—far more than the 11 now on the CDC's updated list, the Wall Street Journal reports. The AAP kept its guidance basically intact from last year and made a point of saying it does not endorse the CDC's pared-back plan .

The biggest split is over vaccines the CDC no longer recommends for all children, including hepatitis A and B, COVID-19, flu, rotavirus, and meningococcal disease. The AAP still wants universal coverage for those, on top of familiar shots against measles, chickenpox, and polio—vaccines the CDC continues to support for everyone. The AAP's schedule is backed by 12 other medical and health organizations, among them the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Family Physicians, and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the Journal reports.

The Department of Health and Human Services is standing by the CDC's changes, saying the revised lineup "continues to protect children against serious diseases while aligning U.S. guidance with international norms." A spokeswoman accused the AAP of being upset that the CDC "eliminated corporate influence" when it replaced members of a key vaccine advisory panel with new members including an anti-vaccine activist.

The AAP, representing about 67,000 pediatricians, calls vaccines a proven shield against preventable disease; 27 states and Washington, DC, have already said they won't fully adopt the CDC's new childhood schedule, according to health policy group KFF. CNN reports that the CDC schedule was long considered the nation's guide to vaccinations but many doctors are now opting for the AAP's version. "The science hasn't changed," says Dr. Claudia Hoyen, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital in Cleveland. "We will continue to follow the science."