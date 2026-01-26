US Team Selects Its 232 Olympians

The US team released its 232-athlete roster for the Milan Cortina Olympics on Monday, a lineup that includes Alpine skier Lindsey Vonn and bobsledders Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor, who are among the seven Americans making their fifth trip to the games. Other five-timers are hockey player Hilary Knight, figure skater Evan Bates, and snowboarders Faye Thelen and Nick Baumgartner. Meyers Taylor leads a group of 33 returning medalists, the AP reports. She has won three silver medals and two bronze while Humphries has taken three gold. Mikaela Shiffrin and Chloe Kim have two golds each.

"Right and left, we have just so many people able to get on the podium at these Games," said Erin Jackson, a speed skater who's the defending champion in the 500 meters, per USA Today. "I'm really excited." Meyers Taylor leads a group of 33 returning medalists. She has won three silver medals and two bronze, per the AP, while Humphries has taken three gold. Mikaela Shiffrin and Chloe Kim have two golds each. The team consists of 117 men and 115 women ranging in age from 15 (freeskier Abby Winterberger) to 54 (curler Rich Ruohonen). The opening ceremony is Feb. 6 in Milan, with some competition beginning Feb. 4.

USA Today has the full roster here.