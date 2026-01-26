MTG to MAGA: You're Being 'Incited Into a Civil War'

Marjorie Taylor Greene may be out of Congress, but she's not done weighing in on national politics. In a post on X , Greene warned the MAGA base that they are "being incited into a civil war" over the violence in Minnesota , reports the Hill . The former GOP Georgia congresswoman made clear that she is a strong supporter of border security, deportations, and law enforcement, but that she also defends gun rights and civil liberties. She said 37-year-old Alex Pretti, the man shot over the weekend, was within his rights to be carrying a gun on his person.

Greene asked MAGA supporters to imagine the same incident occurring under former President Biden, with a conservative supporter filming an FBI raid on a Jan. 6 suspect, and then being beaten, disarmed, and shot. "What would have been our reaction?" she asked. "Both sides need to take off their political blinders. You are all being incited into civil war, yet none of it solves any of the real problems that we all face, and tragically people are dying."

President Trump told the Wall Street Journal that his administration is "reviewing everything" about the Pretti shooting, and he declined to explicitly say whether the federal officer's action was justified. Meanwhile, Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Bill Cassidy are among those calling for a thorough investigation of the shooting.