Anger Builds as Videos Show Protester Had Been Disarmed

With video footage and eyewitness accounts contradicting the Department of Homeland Security's account of the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old protester, demonstrators poured into the streets of Minneapolis on Sunday, federal officials defended agents' actions, and congressional Republicans joined the calls for an independent investigation of the killing. Analysis of video by the Washington Post, New York Times, NBC News, the AP, and CNN rebuts Trump administration claims that agents shot Alex Pretti as he approached them Saturday with murderous intent, brandishing a firearm. "Which side do you want to be on?" Gov. Tim Walz asked the public in a press conference. "The side of an all-powerful federal government that could kill, injure, menace and kidnap its citizens off the streets, or on the side of a nurse at the VA hospital who died bearing witness to such government." Developments involve: