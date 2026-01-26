Blind Side Star 'on Life Support'

Quinton Aaron, best known for portraying NFL player Michael Oher in The Blind Side, is in an Atlanta hospital after collapsing at home, according to his manager. The 40-year-old actor was walking up the stairs in his apartment last week when his legs suddenly gave out and he fell, reports TMZ. He was taken to the hospital, where he has remained for the past three days. A GoFundMe campaign set up on his behalf describes him as being "on life support due to a severe blood infection." However, Aaron's manager says he's stable, able to communicate, and receiving appropriate treatment while doctors investigate what caused the episode.