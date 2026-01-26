Judge in Minneapolis to Hear Arguments on ICE Presence

A federal courtroom in Minneapolis is suddenly at the center of the fight over ICE tactics. On Monday, a judge will hear arguments on whether the Trump administration's deployment of roughly 3,000 federal immigration officers to Minnesota amounts to an unconstitutional intrusion on state authority—a challenge that has gained more attention after federal agents fatally shot protester Alex Pretti over the weekend, reports the New York Times .

Minnesota, along with Minneapolis and St. Paul, is asking for a temporary halt to parts of the operation, arguing that the influx of agents has effectively become an unlawful occupation, per the AP. Attorneys for the Justice Department have called the lawsuit "legally frivolous" and said "Minnesota wants a veto over federal law enforcement." They asked Judge Katherine Menendez in court filings to reject the request or, failing that, to stay her order pending an anticipated appeal.