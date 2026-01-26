Israeli Milestone: Remains of Final Hostage Retrieved

Israeli authorities have recovered the remains of the last remaining hostage in Gaza, a development that could help move the peace process forward . The Israeli military said Monday it had retrieved the remains of Staff Sgt. Maj. Ran Gvili, an Israeli police officer who was shot while fighting Hamas militants on the day of the group's surprise attack on Oct. 7, 2023, reports the Jerusalem Post . Initially listed as missing, Gvili became the focus of a public "Bring Ran Home" campaign led by his family, who for months hoped he might be alive in captivity. Israeli authorities later learned he had been killed in the October 2023 fighting.

"I promised we would bring everyone home, and we have brought everyone home," said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, per the AP. He added that Gvili was among the first to be taken into Gaza. The return of all the hostages had been a condition of the first phase of the US-brokered ceasefire. The next phase can now begin, "though that is fraught with uncertainties, including the thorny question of whether Hamas will agree to disarm," per the New York Times. One tangible step: Israel will reopen the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt, which Palestinians see as their "lifeline to the world," per the AP.