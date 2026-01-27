Doomsday Clock Now Closer Than Ever to 'Catastrophe'

The world's most famous metaphor for self-destruction just ticked a few seconds closer to the brink. The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists on Tuesday set its Doomsday Clock to 85 seconds before midnight, moving it four seconds nearer to symbolic "global catastrophe" and marking the most perilous setting since the clock's debut in 1947, reports USA Today. The group, founded by Manhattan Project scientists, said the new time reflects a "failure of leadership" as nuclear dangers, climate threats, advanced technologies such as AI, and political tensions converge, per CBS News.