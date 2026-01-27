Coco Gauff Pleads for Privacy After Smashing Racket

Coco Gauff's Australian Open run ended with a rout on the court, and a privacy plea off of it. The 21-year-old American was hammered 6-1, 6-2 by Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in an hourlong quarterfinal in Melbourne, spraying 26 unforced errors and five double faults, managing only three winners. Afterward, tournament cameras caught Gauff smashing her tennis racket in a players area—footage that was then aired on TV and circulated online , per the BBC . Gauff said she'd deliberately waited to get out of public view before letting her frustration show and questioned whether those moments should be broadcast at all.

"I tried to go somewhere where there was no cameras," she said, pointing to a similar clip of Aryna Sabalenka breaking a racket after losing the 2023 US Open final to her. "Certain moments ... I feel like they don't need to broadcast. Maybe some conversations can be had, because I feel like, at this tournament, the only private place we have is the locker room." Former Wimbledon champ Pat Cash backed her up, saying players should have "quiet areas" and that relying on the locker room and hotel room for privacy is "not really right."

On court, Svitolina was clinical, converting six of seven break points to reach her first Australian Open semifinal, where she'll face the No. 1 Sabalenka. The two-time Melbourne champion rolled past 18-year-old Iva Jovic 6-3, 6-0 in heat that reached nearly 105 degrees Fahrenheit, extending her 2026 start to 10 straight wins and 20 consecutive sets.

Sabalenka—who's now made the semifinals in 14 of her past 17 majors and joins Lindsay Davenport and Martina Hingis as the only women in the last 38 years to reach eight straight Grand Slam singles semifinals—summed up her mindset this way: "Every player, when they get to the tournament, is trophy or nothing ... I'm trying to focus on the right things and trying my best in each point." With a 5-1 record against Svitolina and 19 of 22 titles on hard courts, she heads into their meeting as the clear favorite. Svitolina, meanwhile, is playing for her country, which is mired in war and enduring a rough winter. "I feel like [I] bring this light, a little light, you know, even just positive news to Ukrainian people," she says, per the AP.