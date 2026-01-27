1 Person in Critical Condition After Border Patrol Shooting

One person was critically injured Tuesday in a shooting involving the Border Patrol near the US- Mexico border, authorities in Arizona said. The Pima County Sheriff's Department said it was working with the FBI and US Customs and Border Protection in response to the shooting in Arivaca, Arizona, a community about 10 miles from the border, the AP reports. The shooting involved a Border Patrol agent and a suspect, the Pima County Sheriff's Department told the Arizona Daily Star.
The Santa Rita Fire District said it responded to the shooting and the person who was wounded was in custody. "Patient care was transferred to a local medical helicopter for rapid transport to a regional trauma center," the fire district said. The Pima County Sheriff's Department said it is "conducting a parallel investigation and has been asked to lead the use-of-force investigation involving the agent," Fox 10 reports.