1 Person in Critical Condition After Border Patrol Shooting

One person was critically injured Tuesday in a shooting involving the Border Patrol near the US- Mexico border, authorities in Arizona said. The Pima County Sheriff's Department said it was working with the FBI and US Customs and Border Protection in response to the shooting in Arivaca, Arizona, a community about 10 miles from the border, the AP reports. The shooting involved a Border Patrol agent and a suspect, the Pima County Sheriff's Department told the Arizona Daily Star.