Politics | Kristi Noem Democrats Say Noem Can Go 'the Easy Way or the Hard Way' Trump defends Homeland Security chief amid bipartisan backlash By Rob Quinn withNewser.AI Posted Jan 27, 2026 9:21 PM CST Copied Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks during a news conference at the Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) See 2 more photos President Trump insisted Tuesday that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's job is safe, but even some Republican lawmakers say it's time for her to go. Noem is under bipartisan fire over the killing of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse at a VA hospital, shot by a Border Patrol agent in Minneapolis. Noem quickly described Pretti as a terrorist intent on harming officers, citing a weapon and "dozens"of rounds of ammunition. She claimed, contrary to video evidence, that he "brandished" the weapon. Pretti had a legal concealed-carry permit, and video shows an agent removing a gun from his waistband moments before the shooting. Republican Sen. Thom Tillis blasted Noem and Trump adviser Stephen Miller for labeling Pretti a terrorist before any incident report existed, calling it "amateur hour." "What she's done in Minnesota should be disqualifying. She should be out of a job," he said. "It's just amateur-ish. It's terrible." He said his concerns went beyond her handling of the immigration crackdown in Minneapolis, CBS News reports. "We should own the issue of border security and immigration. But they have destroyed that for Republicans." Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski also said Tuesday that Noem should step down. "I've lost confidence in her," she."We would be better served with new leadership." Another GOP senator, Senate Homeland Security Chair Rand Paul, has summoned the leaders of ICE, Customs and Border Protection, and US Citizenship and Immigration Services to testify Feb. 12, with Noem slated to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee on March 3. More than 160 House Democrats now back impeachment articles against Noem. "Kristi Noem should be fired immediately, or we will commence impeachment proceedings in the House of Representatives," House Democratic leaders said in a statement, per CNBC. "We can do this the easy way or the hard way." Democratic Sen. John Fetterman, often aligned with Republicans on border issues, publicly urged Trump to dismiss her. "Americans have died. She is betraying DHS's core mission and trashing your border security legacy," he said in a post on X. Even usually cautious Republicans are breaking ranks, the Hill reports. Republican Sen. John Curtis said officials who rush to judgment "undermine public trust," and GOP Rep. Mark Amodei said Noem "didn't do herself any favors" by calling Pretti a terrorist. Senate Majority Leader John Thune sidestepped Tuesday when asked if he has confidence in her, saying only that what matters is the president's view. Trump, who met with Noem for two hours Monday night, has taken Noem out of the chain of command in Minneapolis, putting border czar Tom Homan in charge, but he said Tuesday that he had confidence in her, the AP reports. " Who closed up the border? She did," Trump said, "with Tom Homan, with the whole group. I mean, they've closed up the border. The border is a tremendous success." Sources tell Politico and the New York Times, however, that administration officials have had concerns about Noem for months over issues including her handling of the massive increase in Homeland Security funding and immigration raids on workplaces like a Hyundai factory in Georgia. An insider tells Politico that the "noteworthy" decision to put Homan in charge might say more than Trump's public remarks about Noem. "In a crisis situation, leaders don't like to pull people out or change things—particularly Trump—because it looks like you're giving in, or lost confidence," the source says. "But I think this is a very good move." Read These Next Sydney Sweeney is at the center of a controversy yet again. Canada's Mark Carney is standing by his big Davos speech. Crew dealing with an allegedly unruly passenger had to get creative. At a frozen Texas pond, tragedy for 3 young brothers. See 2 more photos Report an error