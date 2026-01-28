Ex-Senator Guilty of Drugging French Lawmaker to Abuse Her

A former French senator was found guilty in a high-profile drug-facilitated sexual assault case, more than a year after France was shaken by a mass rape trial that made Gisèle Pelicot a symbol of the fight against sexual violence. Joel Guerriau, 68, stood trial for putting the drug commonly known as ecstasy into a glass of champagne he served to lawmaker Sandrine Josso in November 2023. Guerriau has acknowledged serving her a drink containing MDMA but says it was an accident, the AP reports. A Paris court found him guilty of having drugged Josso to sexually assault or rape her.