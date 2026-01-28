Bruce Willis' Wife: I'm Happy 'He Doesn't Know'

Bruce Willis is living with dementia but doesn't realize he has the disease, according to his wife, Emma Heming Willis. In an episode of the podcast Conversations with Cam , Heming Willis, 47, says the 70-year-old actor "never connected the dots" about his diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia and "never tapped in" to what was happening, per Page Six . She explains that Willis has anosognosia, a condition in which the brain cannot recognize an existing illness. "People think this might be denial," she says, but it's "a part of the disease," associated with brain changes.

Heming Willis previously raised the issue in 2023, the same year Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, noting it was unclear if he was aware of his condition. "I'm really happy that he doesn't know about it," she now says of the condition that can alter speech, behavior, personality, and movement, per People. She says Willis remains "very much present in his body" and still connects with her and their children, though in new ways. "It might not be the same as you would connect with your loved one, but it's still very beautiful," she says. "You just learn how to adapt."