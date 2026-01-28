'Jealous' Man Guilty of Assault on Barron Trump's Friend

A London jury has convicted a Russian man of assaulting a young woman whose FaceTime call with Barron Trump turned into evidence in the case. Prosecutors said 22-year-old Matvei Rumiantsev attacked the woman in the early hours of Jan. 18, 2025, after a night of drinking, allegedly fueled by jealousy over her friendship with President Trump's 19-year-old son, the Telegraph reports. Barron Trump, calling police from the US, reported that he saw the woman crying and being hit during a brief video call and told a City of London Police operator: "I just got a call from a girl... she's getting beat up," according to court testimony.

Trump told police he had met the woman on social media and was "very close" to her. At Snaresbrook Crown Court, Rumiantsev, who lives in east London, was found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and perverting the course of justice. The latter charge stemmed from a letter he sent the woman from prison, asking her to withdraw her allegations. He was acquitted of two counts of rape and one count of intentional strangulation related to alleged incidents on the night Trump called police and in November 2024.

Barron Trump, in an emailed witness statement, said that he "didn't expect her to pick up [the Facetime call] due to the time difference" and the video connection lasted only five to seven seconds but showed a shirtless man, then the woman "getting hit while crying." Prosecutors said Rumiantsev resented her contact with Trump "perhaps because of his public profile." The woman testified that the call from Trump helped save her life. "That call was like a sign from God at that moment," she said.

Under cross-examination, Rumiantsev denied being a violent, jealous partner but admitted he was "jealous to some extent" and claimed she had "led" Trump on. Prosecutors said that in an earlier incident, Rumiantsev "flew into a rage" on Nov. 3, 2024, and smashed an air fryer after he found out that the woman had used the word "sweetheart" in a message to Trump, the Times of London reports. Sentencing is scheduled for March 27.