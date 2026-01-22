Barron Trump May Have Helped Save Brit After Alarming Call

Barron Trump's late-night video chat from the US spilled into a London courtroom this week. Prosecutors say the then-18-year-old son of President Trump was on a video call with a woman last winter when he watched her allegedly being punched repeatedly by her ex-boyfriend, 22-year-old Russian national Matvei Rumiantsev. According to testimony at Snaresbrook Crown Court cited by the Guardian , the teen Trump dialed London police just before 2:30am on Jan. 18, 2025, telling the operator, "I just got a call from a girl I know. She's getting beaten up," and urgently pushing for officers to be sent to her address.

Bodycam footage showed officers arriving at the woman's home, where she identified herself as a friend of "Barron Trump, Donald Trump's son." One officer is heard remarking that the "informant from America is likely to be Donald Trump's son." The woman then phoned Barron Trump in front of police, and he reportedly explained to cops that he saw her crying and being attacked on the earlier video call, which he said lasted only about 15 seconds.

"She called me," Barron, now 19, told police, per the Independent. "I picked up the phone expecting a nice hello or something. I just saw a ceiling and could hear screaming. I could see a guy's head on the phone, and then the camera turns to her crying and getting hit." CNN notes that, according to a transcript of his call to authorities, the younger Trump was able to get through to cops about eight minutes after the video chat. On the stand, the woman said of his call, "He helped save my life," describing its timing as "like a sign from God," per the Guardian.

Rumiantsev, who hails from the eastern part of London, is now facing charges that include two counts of rape, intentional strangulation, assault, and perverting the course of justice. He has denied all of the charges. The court heard that he was allegedly jealous of Trump's friendship with the woman and became infuriated when he couldn't reach her earlier that evening. Under cross-examination, when a defense lawyer suggested she'd fabricated her account, the woman replied, "I didn't invent that. That would be completely evil and disgraceful toward people who have been in that situation." The trial is ongoing.