In Senate Hearing, Rubio Defends Trump on Venezuela

Secretary of State Marco Rubio gave a full-throated defense Wednesday of President Trump's military operation to seize then-Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, while explaining to US lawmakers the administration's approach to Greenland, NATO, Iran, and China. As Republican and Democratic members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee offered starkly different readings of the administration's foreign policy, Rubio addressed Trump's intentions and his often bellicose rhetoric that has alarmed US allies in Europe and elsewhere, including demands to take over Greenland, the AP reports.

In the first public hearing since the Jan. 3 raid to depose Maduro, Rubio said Trump had acted to take out a major US national security threat in the Western Hemisphere. Trump's top diplomat said that America was safer and more secure as a result and that the administration would work with interim authorities to stabilize the South American country.