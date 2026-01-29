Shark Tank Star Faked Own Funeral for Her 70th Birthday

Barbara Corcoran didn't just throw herself a 70th birthday party—she staged her own funeral and lay "dead" in a coffin for 10 minutes to kick things off. The Shark Tank investor, now 76, recently recounted on the Boardroom podcast that she found out her friends were planning a surprise bash for her in April 2019, so she decided to out-surprise them, per E! Online . While guests were upstairs prepping at her New York duplex, Corcoran's brother told them she'd arrived and sent them to the living room—where they instead found her laid out in a coffin, in a room dressed up as a full-on funeral parlor, complete with clergy of multiple faiths.

Her guests, she says, were convinced she was actually gone. Corcoran stayed motionless with her eyes closed as they shared what they liked—and didn't like—about her. The sharpest line came from her then-9-year-old daughter, Katie, who reportedly asked, "When do we get the money?" Corcoran says the chance to eavesdrop on her own memorial was irresistible: "How many people ... do you know who [hear] what people say about them after they're dead?"

After about 10 minutes, she says, she sprang from the coffin and danced, later writing on Instagram that she emerged in a red Carolina Herrera gown to a Diana Ross song and did the tango. The prank had ripple effects: Her building's doorman told her the next morning that social media was buzzing with rumors she'd actually died. To this day, Corcoran remains proud of her death scheme. "I had the best party of the century, no doubt about it," she says, per People. Check out the podcast in full here.