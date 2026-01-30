Spy Chief's New Mission: Find 2020 Election Fraud

The US director of national intelligence, a job that usually focuses on foreign and national security threats, has been assigned to a priority of President Trump's: Investigate the 2020 election for evidence of fraud. Tulsi Gabbard has been devoting much of her time to reexamining the presidential election that lost, White House officials said, leading a broad administration search for crimes. That's why she was in Fulton County, Georgia, on Wednesday for an FBI search of the election office. Gabbard has been sidelined from some of the usual briefings that are part of her intelligence job while she studies voting machines, data from battleground states, and theories Trump has advanced about foreign interference, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee was among those who had wondered what Garrard was doing at the raid. If Gabbard "believes there was a legitimate foreign intelligence nexus," she's in violation of the law by not informing Congress, Sen. Mark Warner posted, per the Hill. "Or she is once again demonstrating her utter lack of fitness for the office that she holds by injecting the nonpartisan intelligence community she is supposed to be leading into a domestic political stunt designed to legitimize conspiracy theories that undermine our democracy." Gabbard has also been involved in efforts to advance allegations that Barack Obama officials fabricated a Russia-interference narrative about the 2016 election, per the Journal, claims that a bipartisan Senate investigation contradicted.

Gabbard has been providing regular updates to Trump and chief of staff Susie Wiles, alongside senior Justice Department officials and outside lawyers who previously promoted claims that the 2020 race, which Joe Biden won, was stolen. Cybersecurity and election experts, as well as senior officials in Trump's first term, have long said there is no proof of widespread fraud in the election. Ken Block, a consultant who reviewed fraud claims for the Trump campaign at the time and said he found nothing that would change the outcome, questioned the value of probing an election "six years in the past."