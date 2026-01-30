Trump Hits Canada With New Threat: 50% Aircraft Tariff

President Trump on Thursday threatened Canada with a 50% tariff on any aircraft sold in the US, the latest salvo in his trade war with America's northern neighbor as his feud with Prime Minister Mark Carney expands. The president said he was retaliating against Canada for refusing to certify jets from Savannah, Georgia-based Gulfstream Aerospace. Trump said the US, in return, would decertify all Canadian aircraft, including planes from its largest aircraft maker, Bombardier. "If, for any reason, this situation is not immediately corrected, I am going to charge Canada a 50% Tariff on any and all Aircraft sold into the United States of America," Trump said in his post, the AP reports.

Over the weekend, Trump had said he'd impose a 100% tariff on goods imported from Canada if it went forward with a planned trade deal with China. But Trump's threat did not come with any details about when he would impose the import taxes, as Canada had already struck a deal. Also on Thursday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney responded to reports that US officials had met with a group advocating that the providence of Alberta secede from Canada.

"I expect the US administration to respect Canadian sovereignty," Carney said, per CNN. "I'm always clear in my conversations with President Trump to that effect, and then move on to what we can do together." Carney delivered a speech that appeared critical of US policy and Trump, without naming him, last week in Switzerland. After Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview that Carney was retreating from those statements, the prime minister reaffirmed them this week, adding that he had told Trump, "I meant what I said in Davos."