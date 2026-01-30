He's Now the No. 1 American Player in NHL History

Patrick Kane of the Detroit Red Wings is now the top American player in the NHL record books. The 37-year-old picked up an assist in the second period of Thursday night's game to notch his 1,375th point, putting him one above the mark set by Mike Modano 18 years ago, reports the Athletic. "It's nice to have it over with in some ways and worry about the rest of the season," Kane said following the 4-3 shootout loss to Washington, per the AP.
The Buffalo native scored most of his points with the Chicago Black Hawks, where he won three Stanley Cups. Though he's tops among US-born players, Kane ranks 27th among all NHL players. At the top, maybe uncatchable by anyone, is Wayne Gretzky of Canada with 2,857 points. Kane doesn't expect his record—whenever he finishes playing—to stand as long as Modano's. He predicts Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs will eventually pass him, per NHL.com. The 28-year-old Matthews currently has 772 points.