He's Now the No. 1 American Player in NHL History

Patrick Kane of the Detroit Red Wings is now the top American player in the NHL record books. The 37-year-old picked up an assist in the second period of Thursday night's game to notch his 1,375th point, putting him one above the mark set by Mike Modano 18 years ago, reports the Athletic. "It's nice to have it over with in some ways and worry about the rest of the season," Kane said following the 4-3 shootout loss to Washington, per the AP.