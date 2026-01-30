Cold Weather in Florida Delays Artemis Moonshot

NASA has delayed astronauts' upcoming trip to the moon because of near-freezing temperatures expected at the launch site. The first Artemis moonshot with a crew is now targeted for no earlier than Feb. 8, two days later than planned. NASA was all set to conduct a fueling test of the 322-foot moon rocket on Saturday, but called everything off late Thursday because of the expected cold. The critical dress rehearsal is now set for Monday, weather permitting. The change leaves NASA with only three days in February to send four astronauts around the moon and back, before slipping into March, the AP reports. "Friday, Feb. 6, and Saturday, Feb. 7, are no longer viable opportunities," NASA said in a statement. "Any additional delays would result in a day for day change."