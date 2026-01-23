White House Posts Altered Arrest Photo of Minn. Protester

A White House social media post is drawing scrutiny after it used a digitally altered arrest photo of a Minnesota protester to make it appear she was crying. The original image, shared on X by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, shows civil rights attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong with a neutral expression as she's taken into custody after a protest inside a St. Paul church. About 30 minutes later, the White House account posted what appears to be the same photo, but with Armstrong's face edited to look anguished, complete with visible tears, alongside a caption labeling her "a far-left agitator." Vice President JD Vance later reposted the altered image.

After X users quickly questioned whether the picture had been manipulated, CBS News asked the White House for comment. Instead of addressing how the image was created, the press office pointed to an X post by spokesperson Kaelan Dorr calling it a "meme" and adding, "Enforcement of the law will continue. The memes will continue." Digital forensics expert Hany Farid of UC Berkeley says the image was likely altered with artificial intelligence and called the practice "troubling," saying it undermines public trust in official communications.

Armstrong—a former Minneapolis NAACP chief who the AP notes has led other local protests, including ones for George Floyd and Philando Castile—was arrested along with other demonstrators during a protest at Cities Church, where a local ICE officer reportedly serves as pastor, following the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE officer earlier this month. Noem said Armstrong faces charges under a civil rights statute that targets efforts to intimidate someone exercising a constitutional right. Armstrong is expected to be released after a judge rebuffed a request for a detention hearing.

Two other protesters were also arrested, while a magistrate judge declined to sign a complaint against independent journalist Don Lemon in connection with the same action, according to multiple sources. The controversy comes as President Trump continues to share AI-generated imagery on social media, including a recent depiction of himself in Greenland with other top US officials.