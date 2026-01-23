Judge Tosses Protest Charge Against Don Lemon

A federal magistrate in Minnesota has thrown a wrench into the Justice Department's attempt to charge independent journalist Don Lemon over an anti-ICE protest inside a St. Paul church . Magistrate Judge Douglas Micko declined to sign a criminal complaint against Lemon stemming from Sunday's protest, according to multiple sources who spoke with CBS News . One source said Attorney General Pam Bondi was "enraged" by the move, though another emphasized prosecutors could still pursue Lemon through other legal avenues. Lemon's lawyer, Abbe Lowell, called the magistrate's decision proof that Lemon's actions were protected newsgathering and vowed to fight any future charges as an attack on press freedom.

Micko also narrowed the government's case against two local activists tied to the same protest: St. Paul school board member Chauntyll Louisa Allen and civil rights attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong. Both were charged with conspiring to interfere with religious freedom, but Micko refused to add a second count under the FACE Act, which targets the use of force, threats, or physical obstruction at places of worship. On Allen's arrest warrant, the FACE charge was literally crossed out with "NO PROBABLE CAUSE" scrawled in the margin, defense lawyers said. During a tense hearing, Micko halted proceedings until prosecutors produced arrest warrants, then rejected the Justice Department's bid to detain the women, saying he saw no evidence of force despite prosecutors labeling the case a "crime of violence." Bondi claims Armstrong organized the protest, the AP reports.

Allen and Armstrong were ordered released under conditions, including staying in Minnesota and away from the church, though defense attorneys later said they would remain in custody while the Justice Department appeals. A third person, William Kelly, has also been arrested. The protest itself erupted after demonstrators learned that an Immigration and Customs Enforcement official was serving as one of the pastors at Cities Church. The action disrupted Sunday services and came against the backdrop of near-daily demonstrations over the Trump administration's surge of ICE and Border Patrol agents to the Twin Cities and the fatal shooting of US citizen Renee Good by an ICE officer. Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon has publicly suggested Lemon could still face charges, arguing that being a journalist "is not a badge or a shield" against prosecution.