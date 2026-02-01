Silence Greets Trump Jokes to 'People I Hate' at DC Dinner

President Trump mixed roast-style jokes with complaints and policy talk at Washington's Alfalfa Club dinner Saturday night, drawing frequent silence from a room filled with political and business heavyweights, attendees said. Appearing at the closed, bipartisan, black-tie gathering after a seven-day stretch that included a fatal shooting by federal agents in Minneapolis, the arrest of journalist Don Lemon, and the release of millions of pages of Jeffrey Epstein records, Trump opened by noting that the audience included "people I hate" as well as people he likes. He mocked opponents throughout, the Washington Post reports, threatened to sue various people, and said he might have to leave early to watch the invasion of Greenland.

Just kidding, he then suggested. "We're not going to invade Greenland," Trump said. "We're going to buy it." He added that Canada, Greenland, and Venezuela would be the next three states to join the union. He reprised his "Pocahontas" nickname for Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, saying she "couldn't find her reservation," and suggested former first lady Jill Biden is effectively the president, a line that reportedly did not draw many laughs. If Kevin Warsh, his nominee to chair the Federal Reserve, doesn't cut interest rates, the president said he'll sue him.

Asked by reporters on Air Force One later about that comment, Trump said, "It's a roast," per the Wall Street Journal. He said he didn't make Warsh commit to slashing interest rates before choosing him for the job. "I could have done that I guess if I wanted, but I didn't," he said. Alfalfa Club members include people Trump has fired, is suing, or is having investigated—including JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, former Kennedy Center chief David Rubenstein, and outgoing Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Among the attendees Trump called out in the audience was former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney. When Trump called Romney a left-winger, per the Post, the audience applauded him.