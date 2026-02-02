GOP Starts Year $100M Ahead

The Republican National Committee has vastly outpaced Democrats in the crush for cash ahead of the midterm elections, amassing a nearly $100 million advantage at the close of 2025, according to year-end filings to the Federal Election Commission. As Democrats have struggled financially in the Trump era, the RNC tallied $172 million raised in 2025, with $95 million cash on hand at year's end, the AP reports. In contrast, the Democratic National Committee posted $145 million for the year, with $14 million on hand—and $17 million in debt, to start the new year underwater.

In the campaigns for control of Congress, the total hauls are less stark. House Republicans posted one of their stronger years, raising $13 million in the last month of the year, to close with more than $117 million for the National Republican Congressional Committee, the main campaign arm. House Democrats trailed slightly at $115 million. Both House committees started 2026 with about $50 million cash on hand, according to the filings, which were due to the FEC last weekend. Senate counts are comparable. The National Republican Senatorial Committee raised $88 million in 2025, closing out the year with $19.3 million cash on hand. The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee raised $79.8 million, but ended up with $21.7 million cash on hand.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said Sunday on Fox News that he's "bullish" about Republicans' chances of adding seats in November. "Momentum is on our side," said a spokesman for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Reports show another wrinkle, per the Washington Post: Groups allied with President Trump have nearly $400 million that he could use to help the campaigns of Republican congressional candidates.