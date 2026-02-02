Report: DOJ Strips Trump Ally Ed Martin of Key Powers

Ed Martin, a close ally of President Trump who was once at the center of some of the Justice Department's most politically charged inquiries, has seen his portfolio sharply reduced, the Washington Post reports, citing "two people familiar with the personnel move." Senior department officials have removed Martin from his role leading the DOJ's "Weaponization Working Group," which had been examining special counsel Jack Smith's prosecutions of Trump and other cases Martin and his allies framed as "prosecutorial abuse."

Martin will remain the department's pardon attorney, a position to which Trump appointed him, but he will no longer work out of DOJ headquarters, the sources say. Instead, his office will be based in a separate Justice building in Northeast Washington, physically distancing him from the attorney general and other top officials. "President Trump appointed Ed Martin as pardon attorney, and Ed continues to do a great job in that role," a department spokesperson said.

A longtime antiabortion activist, Martin helped organize and fund the rally that preceded the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Trump initially tapped him as US attorney for the District of Columbia, despite his lack of trial or prosecutorial experience. As interim US attorney, Martin fired Jan. 6 prosecutors and some who worked on Smith's investigations, but Trump withdrew the nomination in May in the face of insufficient Senate backing and shifted him into a senior DOJ role that did not require confirmation.

As head of the Weaponization Working Group, Martin was involved in largely unsuccessful efforts to prosecute figures frequently targeted by Trump, including New York Attorney General Letitia James, former FBI Director James Comey, and Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff. Sources tell CNN that after Martin was installed in DOJ headquarters, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche made moves to limit his power and things were "layered" so that Martin wasn't really in charge of the Weaponization Working Group.