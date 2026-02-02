NFL Announces First Regular-Season Game in France

The NFL will play its first regular-season game ever in France next season, with the New Orleans Saints set to travel to Paris later this year. The league on Monday announced the plans to play a game at the Stade de France next season in addition to a multiyear deal to keep playing regular-season games at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, the AP reports. The NFL has already announced its first game in Australia next season with the Los Angeles Rams set to host that game, as well as games in Rio de Janeiro, Munich, and three in London. The league also could return to Mexico City next season.

The additions of Australia and France will mean NFL games will have been played in nine countries outside of the United States after next season. The NFL says it has played 62 regular-season games outside the US so far, with London, Berlin, Munich, Frankfurt, Madrid, Dublin, Sao Paulo, Mexico City, and Toronto as hosts.