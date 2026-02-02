Virginia Man Guilty in 'Au Pair Affair' Murders

A Virginia man having an affair with the family's Brazilian au pair was found guilty Monday of murdering his wife and another man prosecutors say was lured to the house as a fall guy. Brendan Banfield, a former IRS law enforcement officer, told police he came across Joseph Ryan attacking his wife, Christine Banfield, with a knife on the morning of Feb. 24, 2023. He shot Ryan and then Juliana Magalhaes, the au pair, shot him, too. But officials argued in court that the story was too good to be true, telling jurors that Banfield set Ryan up in a scheme to get rid of his wife, the AP reports. It later emerged that Brendan Banfield and Magalhaes had been having an affair.