Musk Merges 2 of His Companies

Elon Musk is rolling two of his biggest bets into one $1.25 trillion moonshot. Musk said Monday he's folding rocket company SpaceX and artificial intelligence startup xAI into a single operation he calls "the most ambitious, vertically-integrated innovation engine on (and off) Earth," tying together rockets, satellite internet, AI, and his social platform X. Nevada filings reviewed by CNBC show the deal was completed Feb. 2, with SpaceX listed as managing member of X.AI Holdings. Bloomberg reports the merged company is preparing an IPO that would debut at roughly a $1.25 trillion valuation, instantly making it one of the world's most valuable public firms.

The tie-up unites two of Musk's fastest-rising private ventures: SpaceX was recently valued around $800 billion in a secondary share sale, while xAI hit about $230 billion in a funding round earlier this year. Tesla—still Musk's main source of liquid wealth—agreed last week to invest about $2 billion into xAI as it races OpenAI and Google on generative AI. SpaceX, founded in 2002, now dominates orbital launch services and runs the Starlink satellite network, which has more than 9,000 satellites in orbit and about 9 million users worldwide.

Musk is pitching the merger as a stepping stone to off-planet computing. SpaceX has asked the FCC to approve an "orbital data center" network of up to 1 million satellites. In a blog post, Trump said the merger "marks not just the next chapter, but the next book in SpaceX and xAI's mission: scaling to make a sentient sun to understand the Universe and extend the light of consciousness to the stars!" He predicted that "within 2 to 3 years, the lowest cost way to generate AI compute will be in space," though other companies building data centers, including Microsoft, do not agree, the AP reports.

The new conglomerate also inherits xAI's problems, CNBC reports. Regulators in Europe, India, Australia, and California have opened probes after its Grok tools were used to create sexualized images of children and nonconsensual intimate images of adults. The move further tightens Musk's already tangled empire. X, formerly Twitter, was folded into xAI early last year; now SpaceX becomes the umbrella for Musk's space hardware, satellite internet, AI research, and social media ambitions.