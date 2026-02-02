Hackman's Home Hits the Market for $6.25M

Gene Hackman's longtime New Mexico retreat is back in the headlines, this time with a $6.25 million price tag. The 53-acre compound outside Santa Fe was recently listed for sale nearly a year after the 95-year-old Oscar winner and his wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, were found dead at the property, the New York Times reports. Records show that the property is now under contingent offer, meaning that some conditions must be met before the deal can close, and that prospective buyers can probably still view the estate, reports Realtor.com .

Tucked inside a gated community on a hilltop site, the estate offers broad views of the Jemez Mountains and roughly 13,000 square feet of living space, the Times reports. The main adobe-style residence has three bedrooms, a gym, game room, and wine cellar. A separate three-bedroom guesthouse sits elsewhere on the grounds, along with an art studio where Hackman spent much of his later years painting and working on sculpture. Hackman and Arakawa acquired the property in the 1990s. The secluded spread is heavily wooded and was long used as their primary home. Arakawa, 65, died of hantavirus, a rare disease caused by rodent droppings. Hackman, who had heart disease and advanced Alzheimer's disease, died around a week later.

Listing agents Tara Earley and Ricky Allen of Sotheby's International Realty said last month that the home wasn't being sold with the typical "celebrity premium" attached to former homes of famous people, the Wall Street Journal reports. "There will be some buyers that are just adverse to purchasing a property where a death has occurred," Earley said. "There are other buyers for whom that doesn't matter. We are selling the property on its virtues and all of the positives." The agents said that to deter people visiting out of "morbid curiosity," would-be buyers would be asked for proof of funds.

.