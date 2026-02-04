Lil Jon's Son Missing, 'May Be Disoriented'

The rapper who made "Yeah!" famous is now asking for prayers and privacy. 11Alive reports Lil Jon's adult son, 27-year-old Nathan Smith—who performs as DJ Young Slade—has been reported missing in the Atlanta suburb of Milton. Police say Smith left his home on foot around 6am Tuesday near Baldwin Drive and Mayfield Road and has not been seen since; he did not have his phone with him.

A Milton Police notice warns he "may be disoriented and in need of assistance," and says relatives and friends are worried about his safety. A publicist for Lil Jon asked for privacy and "continued prayers for Nathan to come home safe." Smith is described as 5-foot-9, about 150 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair. Anyone with information is asked to call Milton Police's non-emergency dispatch at 678-297-6300. People adds that Nathan is the son of the rapper and estranged wife Nicole Smith, whom Lil Jon married in 2004 and split with around 2022.