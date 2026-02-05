US | Nancy Guthrie Blood on Nancy Guthrie's Porch Belongs to Her Police have no suspects five days after her disappearance By John Johnson Posted Feb 5, 2026 1:49 PM CST Copied This image provided by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, shows a missing person alert for Nancy Guthrie. (Pima County Sheriff’s Department via AP) See 1 more photo Authorities in Arizona provided an update Thursday on the case of Nancy Guthrie, but the big takeaway is that the 84-year-old mother of TV's Savannah Guthrie remains missing five days after a suspected abduction. "Right now, we believe Nancy is still out there," said Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos. "We want her home." However, he acknowledged that authorities have no proof she is alive, reports the AP. "Until we know, she's out there, alive." Police have no suspects in the case. "We're not there yet," said the sheriff, reports NBC News. Guthrie had been visiting family Saturday night and returned home about 10pm. Her doorbell camera was disconnected at 1:47am Sunday, and software in the home detected a person on camera 25 minutes later, but no video is available, said Nanos. Guthrie's pacemaker app disconnected from her phone at 2:28am. Blood found on the porch of Guthrie's home tested positive for her DNA, per USA Today. Savannah Guthrie and her two siblings issued a video appeal to their mother's kidnapper on Wednesday and acknowledged reports about a ransom note. They said they would negotiate after receiving proof of life. The FBI's Heith Janke said Thursday that authorities are taking the note seriously, adding that any decision on how to proceed is up to the family. "To anyone who may be involved, do the right thing," Janke said. "This is an 84-year-old grandma." Read These Next This publication's review of Melania just got much worse. Power glitch interrupts first Winter Olympics event. SCOTUS rejects bid to block new California voting map. Theater got snarky with its Melania marquee, and Amazon was ticked. See 1 more photo Report an error