Savannah Guthrie to Mom's Kidnappers: 'We're Ready to Talk'

Savannah Guthrie has a message for whoever may have her mother: The family is willing to negotiate—but only after they see proof she's alive, the New York Times reports. In a video released Wednesday night, the Today co-anchor sat flanked by her siblings, Annie and Camron, and said they'd learned of supposed ransom letters sent to news outlets about their missing mother, 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie. "We are ready to talk," Savannah said, noting that in an age of deepfakes and digital manipulation, they first need clear evidence: "We need to know, without a doubt, that she is alive, and that you have her." Local authorities have not yet confirmed the ransom notes are legitimate, USA Today reports.

Nancy Guthrie vanished Saturday night after her son-in-law dropped her at her home outside Tucson, Ariz., after she'd had dinner with him and Annie. She missed church Sunday, triggering a search that has widened but produced few answers. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos says investigators have no suspects, no clear motive, and don't know how many people may be involved. He said deputies found "problematic" signs inside and outside the home—including, but not limited to, a red splatter seen on the doorstep—and that DNA testing so far hasn't pointed to a suspect. Authorities are also investigating other cases "within a close radius" of Guthrie's home, including a possible trespassing at a nearby property on Jan. 4, CNN reports.

The family stresses that Nancy is mentally sharp but physically limited and dependent on daily medication. "She needs it to survive," Savannah said. Annie added a direct appeal: "Mama, Mama, if you're listening, we need you to come home. We miss you." Earlier Wednesday, President Trump said he spoke with Savannah and ordered federal law enforcement to assist local authorities, later posting that "the prayers of our Nation" are with the family. A new briefing from the sheriff's department is scheduled for Thursday morning.