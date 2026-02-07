Drone Attack Hits Displaced Families, Killing 2 Dozen

A drone attack by a notorious paramilitary group hit a vehicle carrying displaced families in central Sudan on Saturday, killing at least 24 people, including eight children, a doctors group said, a day after a World Food Program aid convoy was targeted. Saturday's attack by the Rapid Support Forces occurred close to the city of Rahad, in the North Kordofan province, said the Sudan Doctors Network, which tracks the country's ongoing war, per the AP . The vehicle was transporting displaced people fleeing fighting, the group said in a statement.

Among the dead children were two infants. Several others were wounded and taken for treatment in Rahad, which suffers from severe medical supplies shortages, like many areas in the Kordofan region, the statement said. The doctors group urged the international community and rights organizations to "take immediate action to protect civilians and hold the RSF leadership directly accountable for these violations." There was no immediate comment from the RSF, which has been at war against the Sudanese military for control of the country for about three years.

There was an attack on Friday on an WFP aid convoy in North Kordofan, which killed one and wounded several others, said Denise Brown, the UN humanitarian coordinator in Sudan. Brown said the convoy was heading to deliver "lifesaving food assistance" to displaced people in the city of El Obeid in North Kordofan when it was struck. The attack burned the trucks and destroyed the aid, Brown said.

Sudan plunged into chaos in April 2023 when a power struggle between the military and the RSF exploded into open fighting in the capital, Khartoum, and elsewhere in the country, leaving tens of thousands dead and millions displaced. In recent months, Kordofan has become a flashpoint in the war, and the army managed to break the RSF siege of two major cities in the region earlier this year. The devastating war has so far killed more than 40,000 people, according to UN figures, but aid groups say that's an undercount and that the true number could be many times higher. It has created the world's largest humanitarian crisis, with more than 14 million people forced to flee their homes.