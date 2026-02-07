Wuthering Heights the Film Is Helping Out the Book

Emily Bronte's stormy lovers are back on the moors, with big bucks trailing behind. Penguin Classics UK says sales of Wuthering Heights in Britain have shot up 469% year-on-year, with 10,670 copies sold this January compared with 1,875 in January last year, reports the Guardian . The surge tracks closely with mounting buzz around Emerald Fennell's new film version, starring Margot Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff, which opens in UK cinemas on Feb. 13. After the first teaser trailer dropped in September, sales jumped 132%, with 28,257 copies sold in the UK between then and the end of 2025— more than double the same period a year earlier.

The US has seen a similar sales spike, per the New York Times, with 180,000 copies sold in 2025—more than two times what sold the previous year, according to tracker Circana Bookscan. Jess Harrison, editorial director at Penguin Classics' UK arm, says the book already sells quite steadily, but she adds she "can't remember the last time a film adaptation generated this much excitement for the book." Readers, she said, seem to be gravitating toward "intense, maximalist, tragic love stories," citing renewed interest in similarly brooding works like Dostoyevsky's White Nights and Sabahattin Ali's Madonna in a Fur Coat.

Fennell's version, described as a modern spin on Bronte's Gothic romance, features contemporary costumes and a Charli XCX soundtrack—choices that have split opinion among Bronte loyalists and online commenters. Some critics have questioned the overtly sexual marketing; Robbie's age (she's 35), relative to Catherine's late-teen status in the novel; and the casting of Elordi amid long-running discussion of Heathcliff's likely Romani background. Full reviews are under embargo until Monday, but early reactions on social media have been positive, with one critic calling the film a "god-tier new classic," while another describes it as a "rip-roaring, bodice-ripping crowd-pleaser" where "everything is BIG."