World  | 
FSB

Russia Says It Has Suspect in General's Shooting

Senior intelligence official is hospitalized in critical condition
Posted Feb 8, 2026 10:32 AM CST
Russia Says It Has Suspect in General's Shooting
In this image made from video provided by Russian Federal Security Service via Russia-1 TV channel on Sunday, Lyobomir Korba, center, who was arrested in Dubai on charges of involvement in the attack on a senior Russian general, is escorted out of the plane by Russian Federal security agents at an airport...   (Russian Federal Security Service/Russia-1 TV channel via AP)

Russian officials said Sunday that they have a suspect in the shooting of a senior intelligence officer in custody after he was arrested in Dubai and extradited. The Federal Security Service identified him as Lyubomir Korba, a 63-year-old Russian citizen, the Guardian reports. He's accused of shooting Lt. Gen. Vladimir Alekseyev, a deputy head of military intelligence agency GRU, with a silenced Makarov pistol in a Moscow apartment block on Friday. Alekseyev, 64, is in critical condition but expected to survive, a source told reporters.

Russia's TASS news agency reported Sunday that another man was arrested in Moscow and a woman officials called an accomplice escaped to Ukraine, per Deutsche Welle. Russian and UAE authorities blame Ukrainian intelligence for the attack, per the Guardian; Kyiv denies any role, and its foreign minister suggested the ambush stemmed from Russian internal power struggles. Russia's Sergei Lavrov labeled the shooting a "terrorist attack" aimed at derailing peace talks among Russia, Ukraine, and the US. Alekseyev, already sanctioned by the US and UK over election interference and the Salisbury nerve agent poisoning, has long been central to Russian covert operations.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X