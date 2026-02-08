Russia Says It Has Suspect in General's Shooting

Russian officials said Sunday that they have a suspect in the shooting of a senior intelligence officer in custody after he was arrested in Dubai and extradited. The Federal Security Service identified him as Lyubomir Korba, a 63-year-old Russian citizen, the Guardian reports. He's accused of shooting Lt. Gen. Vladimir Alekseyev , a deputy head of military intelligence agency GRU, with a silenced Makarov pistol in a Moscow apartment block on Friday. Alekseyev, 64, is in critical condition but expected to survive, a source told reporters.

Russia's TASS news agency reported Sunday that another man was arrested in Moscow and a woman officials called an accomplice escaped to Ukraine, per Deutsche Welle. Russian and UAE authorities blame Ukrainian intelligence for the attack, per the Guardian; Kyiv denies any role, and its foreign minister suggested the ambush stemmed from Russian internal power struggles. Russia's Sergei Lavrov labeled the shooting a "terrorist attack" aimed at derailing peace talks among Russia, Ukraine, and the US. Alekseyev, already sanctioned by the US and UK over election interference and the Salisbury nerve agent poisoning, has long been central to Russian covert operations.