10 Killed in Canada Mass Shooting

Ten people, including the suspected shooter, were killed Tuesday in a mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, a small town in British Columbia, authorities say. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed the death toll to the CBC . Six victims were found dead at Tumbler Ridge High School and another person died on the way to the hospital. Two other people were found dead at a residence.

Police say around 25 people are being treated for injuries and multiple properties are being searched in case there are other victims. Police say they don't believe there is a second shooter or an ongoing risk to the public, the CBC reports. The RCMP issued an emergency alert Tuesday afternoon urging the public to "stay inside and shelter in place, lock your doors and refrain from leaving your home or business," reports the Province. Tumbler Ridge, in northeast British Columbia near the border with Alberta, has a population of around 2,400, the AP reports.