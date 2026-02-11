Person Detained for Questioning in Nancy Guthrie Case

A person has been detained for questioning in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, officials said Tuesday, offering another potential break in a case that has gripped the nation for more than a week, the AP reports. Deputies detained the person during a traffic stop south of Tucson on Tuesday, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. The department did not immediately provide additional details. It wasn't clear if the person being questioned is the person captured on surveillance video outside Guthrie's house that was released earlier Tuesday. The FBI referred all questions about a person being detained to the sheriff's department.

The department, along with the FBI's Evidence Response Team, was also conducting a court-authorized search in Rio Rico, about an hour south of Tucson, Tuesday night as part of the investigation, the department said in a statement. It was expected to take several hours. The news came hours after the FBI released surveillance images of a masked person with a handgun holster outside the front door the night Nancy Guthrie vanished. The person wearing a backpack and a ski mask can be seen in one of the videos tilting their head down and away from a doorbell camera while nearing an archway at the home of of the mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie. The footage shows the person holding a flashlight in their mouth and trying to cover the camera with a gloved hand and part of a plant ripped from Nancy Guthrie's yard.

By Tuesday afternoon, authorities were back near Nancy Guthrie's neighborhood, using vehicles to block her driveway. A few miles away, law enforcement was going door-to-door in the area where daughter Annie Guthrie lives, talking with neighbors as well as walking through a drainage area and examining the inside of a culvert with a flashlight. Investigators have said for more than a week that they believe Nancy Guthrie, 84, was taken against her will. She was last seen at home Jan. 31 and reported missing the next day. DNA tests showed blood on her porch was hers, authorities said. She has high blood pressure and issues with mobility and her heart, and she needs daily medication, officials have said.