Britney Spears Sells Entire Music Catalog: Sources

Move aligns Spears with stars cashing in on song catalogs
Posted Feb 11, 2026 2:00 AM CST
FILE - In this April 12, 2018 file photo, Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif.   (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Britney Spears just cashed out on the songs that made her a pop fixture. Multiple outlets including Rolling Stone, People, and TMZ, citing unnamed sources, report she has sold her ownership stake in her full music catalog to publishing powerhouse Primary Wave, handing over hits like "…Baby One More Time," "Oops!… I Did It Again," and "I'm a Slave 4 U." The deal was reportedly finalized Dec. 30; while terms weren't disclosed, a source claims the payout is in the ballpark of Justin Bieber's roughly $200 million back catalog sale in 2023. Reps for Spears and Primary Wave haven't commented.

Primary Wave has been steadily building a roster of marquee names, previously striking deals involving the estates of Whitney Houston, Bob Marley, Prince, and the Notorious B.I.G., as well as Stevie Nicks' publishing rights. Such catalog acquisitions can provide artists with a major upfront windfall and remove the burden of managing their rights. Spears, who emerged from a 13-year conservatorship in 2021 and hasn't released a studio album since 2016's Glory, has said she won't tour the US again but hasn't ruled out new music; she's recently turned up on tracks with Elton John and will.i.am. TMZ's sources say Spears is happy with the Primary Wave deal and has been celebrating with her children.

