Jill Zarin Dropped From RHONY Reunion After Bad Bunny Rant

Jill Zarin just lost a new TV gig over a video she ultimately took down—but not before it went viral, the Los Angeles Times reports. The former Real Housewives of New York cast member has been dropped from E!'s upcoming reunion series The Golden Life after posting an Instagram rant tearing into Bad Bunny's Spanish-language Super Bowl halftime show, which she called "the worst halftime show ever." Producer Blink49 Studios said only that her "recent public comments" conflicted with its standards and values. Many of her former co-stars and others in the "Bravo universe" spoke out against Zarin's remarks, per the Hollywood Reporter . Even the NYC fabric store Zarin's late husband once owned publicly condemned Zarin's words, People reports.

In the since-deleted clip, Zarin complained that the performance, which spotlighted Latin artists and culture, wasn't "appropriate" for a game marking 250 years since the founding of the US because it was almost entirely in Spanish. She also criticized Bad Bunny's dancing as "inappropriate" and suggested the show looked like a "political statement" because she saw "literally no white people in the entire thing." Zarin further claimed it felt like "an ICE thing" and said the NFL had "sold out." Speaking to InTouch after her firing, she argued producers "didn't even give me a chance" before dropping her, adding, "People make mistakes. I'm human."