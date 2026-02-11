Celebrity | Jill Zarin Jill Zarin Dropped From RHONY Reunion After Bad Bunny Rant Reality star dropped from E!'s The Golden Life cast By Evann Gastaldo withNewser.AI Posted Feb 11, 2026 1:30 AM CST Copied FILE- This May 12, 2008 file photo shows Real Housewives Bethenny Frankel, Alex McCord, LuAnn de Lesseps, Ramona Singer and Jill Zarin arrive at the NBC Universal Experience at Rockefeller Center as part of upfront week. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer,File) Jill Zarin just lost a new TV gig over a video she ultimately took down—but not before it went viral, the Los Angeles Times reports. The former Real Housewives of New York cast member has been dropped from E!'s upcoming reunion series The Golden Life after posting an Instagram rant tearing into Bad Bunny's Spanish-language Super Bowl halftime show, which she called "the worst halftime show ever." Producer Blink49 Studios said only that her "recent public comments" conflicted with its standards and values. Many of her former co-stars and others in the "Bravo universe" spoke out against Zarin's remarks, per the Hollywood Reporter. Even the NYC fabric store Zarin's late husband once owned publicly condemned Zarin's words, People reports. In the since-deleted clip, Zarin complained that the performance, which spotlighted Latin artists and culture, wasn't "appropriate" for a game marking 250 years since the founding of the US because it was almost entirely in Spanish. She also criticized Bad Bunny's dancing as "inappropriate" and suggested the show looked like a "political statement" because she saw "literally no white people in the entire thing." Zarin further claimed it felt like "an ICE thing" and said the NFL had "sold out." Speaking to InTouch after her firing, she argued producers "didn't even give me a chance" before dropping her, adding, "People make mistakes. I'm human." Read These Next A Minnesota gubernatorial candidate's daughter has been killed. FBI images show masked man at Nancy Guthrie's front door. Police raided a 'bikini cafe' and arrested 17. At least 10 dead in mass shooting in small Canadian town. Report an error