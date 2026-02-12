Federalized Guard Units Quietly Pulled From Cities

The Trump administration pulled federalized National Guard troops from American cities, without saying much about it. US Northern Command says all Guard units sent under federal authority to Los Angeles, Chicago, and Portland are now home, wrapping up a controversial experiment that ran into stiff resistance from governors, mayors, and the courts. The White House and the Pentagon haven't publicly acknowledged what the Washington Post calls a "remarkable turnaround" after the administration's insistence that troops were needed to deal with out-of-control violence. In October, President Trump claimed that Portland was "war-ravaged."

At its peak, the effort put more than 5,000 Guard members in LA, about 500 in Chicago, and 200 in Portland, largely to guard buildings and perform support tasks rather than enforce laws—something they're largely barred from doing on US soil. The deployments officially ended by late January, and the Congressional Budget Office recently estimated they cost almost $500 million last year, the Hill reports.

The pullback followed a December Supreme Court order temporarily blocking the Chicago mission and signaling that the president's power to federalize Guard units is likely limited to "exceptional" situations. Legal constraints and public backlash made the troops "100 percent ineffective" at doing what Trump wanted, which was helping control protests linked to his immigration crackdowns, retired Maj. Gen. Randy Manner tells the Post. He says the administration appeared to underestimate the political and legal blowback. Plans for a rapid-reaction Guard force that could be deployed to sites of unrest nationwide now appear to be on hold, as the White House leans more on ICE, Customs and Border Protection, and other Homeland Security units that face fewer domestic-use restrictions.

The retreat doesn't mean uniformed personnel have vanished from cities. More than 2,500 Guard members remain in Washington, DC, under a nonfederal status with duties ranging from crime "deterrence" patrols to trash pickup and storm cleanup. Similar state-controlled, federally funded Guard deployments are underway in Memphis and New Orleans, where Republican governors requested help and gave troops broader arrest powers.