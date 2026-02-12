Experts Trace Lost Lunar Lander—to 2 Different Spots

Nearly six decades after it made history for the first soft landing on a celestial body other than Earth, a tiny Soviet robot may have finally have been traced—to two different spots on the moon. Two research teams say they've independently zeroed in on what could be Luna 9, the two-foot-wide lander that transmitted the first photos from the moon's surface in February 1966, though their proposed locations don't match, per the New York Times. "One of them is wrong," says space journalist Anatoly Zak, underscoring how murky the early moon race remains: the exact resting spots of several Soviet and NASA craft from that era are still unknown. Luna 9 operated for just three days before losing contact with Earth, per IFL Science.