Bondi Calls Raskin a 'Washed Up, Loser Lawyer'

Democrats press Bondi on Epstein records
Posted Feb 11, 2026 12:25 PM CST

Pam Bondi's turn in the hot seat Wednesday quickly turned into a political brawl. The attorney general clashed with House Judiciary Committee Democrats who pressed her on the Justice Department's handling of Jeffrey Epstein-related records. Bondi dismissed their questioning as "theatrics," insisted she wouldn't "get in the gutter," and praised Trump as "the greatest president in American history," NBC News reports. Bondi last appeared before Congress in October, in what the AP terms a "tumultuous hearing." More on Wednesday's hearing thus far:

  • The current top Democrat on the committee, Rep. Jamie Raskin, at one point warned Bondi not to filibuster instead of answering questions. "I told you about that, attorney general, before you started," he said. "You don't tell me anything," Bondi replied before quietly calling Raskin a "washed up, loser lawyer—not even a lawyer."
  • The AP flags Bondi's exchange with Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, who excoriated Bondi for not redacting victims' names. "Literally the worse thing you could do to survivors, you did," he said. He also asked why more men with apparent ties to Epstein's abuse are not under investigation. The AP describes Bondi's reply as her habitual one when pushed on the Epstein files: by accusing Massie of having "Trump-derangement syndrome."

  • USA Today zeroes in on a "fiery clash" sparked by Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler, who asked Bondi how many of Epstein's accomplices she had indicted (none). Bondi's response was to tout the Dow crossing 50,000 under President Trump, with the S&P 500 closing in on 7,000 and the Nasdaq "smashing records." "You all should be apologizing," Bondi said. "You sit here and you attack the president. I'm not going to have it. I'm not going to put up with it."
  • CBS News reports Bondi defended her department's low error rate, citing the sheer number of documents they had to review in 30 days. "If any man's name was redacted that should not have been, we will of course unredact it," Bondi said. "If a victim's name was unredacted, please bring it to us and we will redact it."

