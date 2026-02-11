Bondi Calls Raskin a 'Washed Up, Loser Lawyer'

Pam Bondi's turn in the hot seat Wednesday quickly turned into a political brawl. The attorney general clashed with House Judiciary Committee Democrats who pressed her on the Justice Department's handling of Jeffrey Epstein-related records. Bondi dismissed their questioning as "theatrics," insisted she wouldn't "get in the gutter," and praised Trump as "the greatest president in American history," NBC News reports. Bondi last appeared before Congress in October, in what the AP terms a "tumultuous hearing." More on Wednesday's hearing thus far: