Olympic Snowboarder Breaks Neck in Training Accident

Australian snowboarder Cam Bolton's Olympic campaign is over after a training crash left him with two fractured neck vertebrae. The 35-year-old snowboard cross contender fell during training on Monday, then reported increasing neck pain the next day, NBC News reports. Scans at the Olympic Polyclinic revealed two stable fractures, and he was transferred to a Milan hospital for further tests, the Australian Olympic Committee said Wednesday.

"Cam is in a stable condition and remains in good spirits," the Australian committee said in a statement. "The Australian Olympic medical team is working with local doctors and neuro specialists in Australia to determine next steps for further assessment and treatment." Alisa Camplin, leader of the Australian delegation, said Bolton wanted to make sure his teammates "understood what was happening and that he was fine and doing well and being looked after well," the Guardian reports.

A silver medalist in mixed team snowboard cross at last year's world championships, Bolton will be replaced under a Late Athlete Replacement option by first-time Olympian James Johnstone, who joins Adam Lambert and Jarryd Hughes in Thursday's men's snowboard cross qualifying. The Australian Olympic Committee also confirmed that women's halfpipe entrant Misaki Vaughan is out of the Games. She sustained a concussion in a fall during training on Tuesday and under concussion protocol, she can't compete for seven days, which rules her out of the event, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports. She will not be replaced, leaving Amelie Haskell and Emily Arthur as the country's only halfpipe representatives.