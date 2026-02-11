Bijou Phillips Urgently Seeking Kidney Donor

Bijou Phillips is back on dialysis and publicly asking for help finding a kidney donor "so that I can have more time with my daughter, family, and friends." The 44-year-old actress said on Instagram Wednesday that she's hospitalized at UCLA and in urgent need of a living donor after the kidney she received in 2017 began to fail. "I'm asking as ... most importantly, a single mother to an incredible and brave daughter," she wrote.

Phillips said she was born with underdeveloped kidneys and spent her first three months in a NICU on dialysis. The earlier transplant, from a friend, gave her eight years with her now-11-year-old daughter, but she's since battled complications, chief among them the BK virus, "which led to both a cellular and antibody rejection," she writes.

Phillips shared a Google Form in her bio for potential donors that asks for basic medical and contact information, writing that it "can save a life." Rolling Stone reports she has full custody of her daughter; Philips' ex-husband, former That '70s Show actor Danny Masterson, is serving a 30-year sentence after being convicted of rape.