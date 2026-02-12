Trump Attacks GOP Leader of National Governors Association

President Trump attacked the Republican leader of the National Governors Association on Wednesday as tensions mounted between the White House and the bipartisan group of state leaders ahead of the organization's annual meeting next week.
- In a Truth Social post, Trump blasted Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican who chairs the NGA, as a "RINO," meaning Republican in Name Only. Trump said Stitt "incorrectly stated my position on the very exclusive Governors Annual Dinner and Meeting at the White House."
The dispute centers on whether Trump would allow governors from both major parties to participate in the full range of White House events, which typically include a business meeting and meal. In a letter to fellow governors on Monday, Stitt said the NGA was informed that the White House planned to limit invitations to the business meeting to Republicans. That prompted an outcry from Democrats, who said they wouldn't participate in the meal if they weren't fully included at the business meeting, the AP
reports.