GoFundMe Launched for James Van Der Beek's Family

James Van Der Beek's family is turning to the public for help in the wake of the actor's death from colorectal cancer, Variety reports. His wife, Kimberly, shared a link to a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign on Instagram Thursday, writing that friends had set it up "to support me and my children during this time," and signing the note "with gratitude and a broken heart." The campaign quickly exceeded its initial $350,000 goal and, as of this writing, had raised nearly $1.1 million of the new $1.3 million goal. James and Kimberly Van Der Beek's six kids range in age from 4 to 15, People reports. Fox News rounds up tributes from Van Der Beek's colleagues, some of whom shared the GoFundMe link on social media.

The fundraiser describes the Dawson's Creek actor, who was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in August 2023, as a devoted husband, father, and friend and says his illness left the family emotionally and financially strained. Medical bills and other costs from his prolonged battle with cancer have "left the family out of funds," it states, adding that Kimberly is working to keep the family in their home and maintain stability for their children. Donations will go toward basic expenses, bills, and education costs. Earlier this year, Van Der Beek auctioned off Dawson's Creek memorabilia and Varsity Blues jerseys to help pay for treatment and assist other families affected by cancer, and his former castmates reunited in September to raise money for the family.