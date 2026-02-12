Judge Blocks Hegseth on Mark Kelly, Quotes Dylan

A federal judge just told the Pentagon it went too far in trying to punish Sen. Mark Kelly over a video urging troops not to follow unlawful orders. In a Thursday ruling, US District Judge Richard Leon halted efforts to formally censure the Arizona Democrat and reduce his retired Navy rank, reports the Hill .

The clash stems from a November video in which Kelly and five other Democrats with national security backgrounds called on service members to "refuse illegal orders." Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth launched a retirement-grade review on Kelly, a former Navy captain, and issued a censure letter, prompting Kelly's lawsuit. Justice Department lawyers argued that retirees remain subject to military limits and urged the court to stay out of an ongoing internal process. Kelly, who has called the probe "straight from the authoritarian playbook," says the case is less about him than about whether veterans can speak out without fear of government retaliation.

While active-duty troops have narrower free speech rights, Leon wrote that no court has ever applied that limitation to retirees—and he refused to be the first. "Senator Kelly was reprimanded for exercising his First Amendment right to speak on matters of public concern." No word yet on the Pentagon's next steps.